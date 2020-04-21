Report: PIF comes up with four names to replace Steve Bruce for the Newcastle United manager job

According to Eurosport France journalist Manu Lonjon, would-be Newcastle United owners have come up with four names as they look for a manager to replace current Magpies boss Steve Bruce post-takeover.
Of the first meetings which have just taken place concerning the future coach of Newcastle, 4 names would be in the shortlist:
– Rafa Benitez
– Mauricio Pochettino
– Massimiliano Allegri
– Lucien Favre
Former Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez, who is currently with Chinese Super League’s Dalian Yifang, former Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino, former Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri and current Borussia Dortmund manager Borussia Dortmund are all in running for the job.
Bruce is expected to remain in charge at St. James’ Park until the end of the campaign with only nine games left, but a new boss is set to replace him in the summer.
Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund are set to complete a £300 million takeover in the coming days after Newcastle owner Mike Ashley agreed to sell.
While PIF will own 80% of the club, with the Governor of the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Yasir Al Rumayyan set to be the new chairman of the St. James’ Park club, PCP Capital Partners owner and finance broker Amanda Staveley is expected to be majorly involved in the day-to-day running of the club.
She is a huge fan of Benitez, but it remains to be seen if she can convince the Spaniard to return to Newcastle.
Given the huge investment that is guaranteed once the new owners come on board, the managerial job will definitely attract the aforementioned head coaches, and it will be interesting to see which one of them is in the dugout at SJP next season.