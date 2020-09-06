Report: Newcastle United confident of beating Aston Villa to Callum Wilson signing

According to The Mirror (print edition, page 65, September 6, 2020), Newcastle United are confident of beating Aston Villa to the signature of Callum Wilson.

Both Newcastle and Villa are interested in signing Wilson from Bournemouth in the summer transfer window, according to the report.





It has been claimed that the striker wants to join the Magpies, although both them and Villa have made bids for the England international.

The report has added that Newcastle are confident of securing the services of Wilson and do not think that Villa will beat them.

Would Callum Wilson be a good signing for Newcastle United?

Joelinton had a disappointing campaign in the Premier League last season, as the Brazilian striker scored just two goals.

While the 24-year-old is a good striker, Newcastle manager Steve Bruce simply cannot rely just on him.

The Magpies need another player who can compete with Joelinton and potentially displace him from the starting lineup this season.

Wilson knows the Premier League inside out, is proven at this level, and given that Bournemouth will play in the Championship next season after getting relegated, he will be open to leaving the Cherries as well this summer.