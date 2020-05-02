Report: Newcastle United and West Ham United want Luka Jovic

According to 90min, Newcastle United and West Ham United are interested in signing Luka Jovic from Real Madrid in the summer transfer window.
It has been reported that Madrid are open to sending Jovic out on loan this summer.
The report has added that former Newcastle striker Aleksandar Mitrovic – now at Fulham – has spoken highly of the Magpies to his Serbian compatriot.
West Ham are not keen to commit to a loan deal with a view to buy, it has been claimed.
Stats
Jovic joined Madrid from German club Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer of 2019.
Much was expected of the 22-year-old striker when he moved to the Santiago Bernabeu, but he has failed to make a huge impact.
According to WhoScored, the Serbia international striker made four starts and 11 substitute appearances in La Liga for Madrid this season, scoring two goals and providing one assist in the process.
Leaving Real Madrid
Jovic is only 22 year of age, and it is clear that he has had a hard time at Madrid.
However, it is too early for Los Blancos to write off the Serbian, and perhaps head coach Zinedine Zidane should give him another chance and see what he can do for the first half of next season at least.