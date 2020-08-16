Report: Newcastle United and Southampton want Chris Wood

According to The Sunday Mirror (print edition, page 67, August 16, 2020), Newcastle United and Southampton are interested in signing Chris Wood from Premier League rivals Burnley in the summer transfer window.

The report has claimed that Burnley value the former Leeds United striker at £13 million.





Burnley spell

Wood joined Burnley from Leeds United in the summer of 2017.

The 28-year-old striker made 29 starts and three substitute appearances in the Premier League for the Clarets this past season, scoring 14 goals and providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the New Zealand international made 29 starts and nine substitute appearances in the league for the Clarets, scoring 10 goals and providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Back in 2017-18, Wood made 20 starts and four substitute appearances in the league for Burnley, scoring 10 goals and providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

Newcastle United need Chris Wood more than Southampton

Southampton have a quality striker in Danny Ings, who has revitalised himself at the Saints and scored 22 goals in the Premier League last season, according to WhoScored.

Newcastle need a player like Wood more than the Saints, with their main striker Joelinton having scored just twice in the league in 2019-20, according to WhoScored.