Report: Newcastle United and Everton interested in Mohammed Kudus

According to France Football, Newcastle United and Everton are interested in signing Mohammed Kudus from FC Nordsjaelland in the summer transfer window.

The report in the French publication has claimed of interest in the 19-year-old from Rennes as well.

According to WhoScored, the Ghana international, who can operate as a forward or as a midfielder, has scored nine goals in 19 league matches for Nordsjaelland this season.

France Football has claimed that Kudus’s current contract with the Danish Superliga outfit runs until December 2021.

One for the future

Kudus is a very talented and promising young attack-minded player who will only get better and improve in the coming years.

The teenager has already made his senior debut for the Ghana national football team, and it is clear that he will get experience there as well.

While the teenager would be a smart signing for Everton or Newcastle this summer, the Premier League duo need to understand that he is one for the future and will not be ready for the first team yet.

Kudus is a work in progress, and the Ghana international will have to be given time and afforded patience in the coming years.

The Premier League is suspended at the moment, and it remains to be seen when the campaign gets back underway.