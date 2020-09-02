Report: Matt Ritchie prepared to leave Newcastle for Bournemouth

According to The Times, Matt Ritchie is prepared to leave Newcastle United and return to his former club Bournemouth in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported that Newcastle want to sign striker Callum Wilson from Bournemouth, who will play in the Championship next season after getting relegated from the Premier League.





Ritchie joined the Magpies from the Cherries back in the summer of 2016, with then Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez describing the Scotland international as “an exciting winger” who “has great ability and pace”, as quoted in ChronicleLive on July 1, 2016.

Mixed Newcastle United spell

Ritchie was signed by Newcastle to get them out of the Championship, and the winger played an important role in that successful quest.

According to WhoScored, the 30-year-old made 40 starts and two substitute appearances in the Championship for the Magpies during the 2016-17 season, scoring 12 goals and providing seven assists in the process.

Although the winger was a regular under Benitez during the 2017-18 and 2018-19 campaigns, he struggled to play regularly under manager Steve Bruce last season.

Ritchie made 14 starts and four substitute appearances in the Premier League for the Magpies last season, scoring two goals and providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.