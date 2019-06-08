Report: Manchester United ready to hand David De Gea £20 million if he leaves for Paris Saint-Germain this summer

According to The Sun, Manchester United will hand Spanish goalkeeper David De Gea £20 million if he leaves for Paris Saint-Germain this summer.
The French giants need a new goalie after Gianluigi Buffon left Parc des Princes, and are preparing to bid for the Red Devils star.
United will flog De Gea for any fee between £60 million and £75 million, and are ready to pay him to leave once they can cash in on him, rather than see him run down his contract and leave for free next summer.
The 28-year-old isn’t ready to sign an extension, and he is more than willing to wait till the end of his deal before departing Old Trafford, given that he stands to net a fortune from his next club if no transfer fee is paid.