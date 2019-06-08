Blog Teams Manchester United Report: Manchester United ready to hand David De Gea £20 million if he leaves for Paris Saint-Germain this summer

Report: Manchester United ready to hand David De Gea £20 million if he leaves for Paris Saint-Germain this summer

8 June, 2019 English Premier League, General Football News, Manchester United, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours

According to The Sun, Manchester United will hand Spanish goalkeeper David De Gea £20 million if he leaves for Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

The French giants need a new goalie after Gianluigi Buffon left Parc des Princes, and are preparing to bid for the Red Devils star.

United will flog De Gea for any fee between £60 million and £75 million, and are ready to pay him to leave once they can cash in on him, rather than see him run down his contract and leave for free next summer.

The 28-year-old isn’t ready to sign an extension, and he is more than willing to wait till the end of his deal before departing Old Trafford, given that he stands to net a fortune from his next club if no transfer fee is paid.

Report: Manchester United attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard set to be handed new £130,000-a-week contract

About The Author

Alani Adefunmiloye

Football addict!!! Contact: adefunmo1@gmail.com