Report: Manchester United planning to unveil £70 million Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes after Nations League final

According to Portuguese outlet A Bola, Manchester United have requested a meeting with Sporting Lisbon as they look to wrap up a deal to bring midfielder Bruno Fernandes to Old Trafford.
The Red Devils appear to have pipped Manchester City to the signature of the Portugal international, and are planning to unveil the £70 million signing after the Nations League final.
Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has already snapped up Welsh winger Daniel James from Swansea for £15 million, and Fernandes could be his next signing.
City boss Pep Guardiola was also keen on the 24-year-old who surprised former United boss Jose Mourinho after an impressive 2018-19 campaign where he scored 32 goals and registered 18 assists in 53 games.
The Premier League champions want to boost their star-studded squad after they came up short in the Champions League, and despite a clean sweep on the domestic treble, City believe Fernandes can help improve the side and strengthen their depth.
However, United look to be favourites in the race for the Sporting star, and will most likely get one over them by sealing the move.
Portugal qualified for the Nations League final after a 3-1 victory over Switzerland, and will now face either England or the Netherlands on June 9.