Report: Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer targeting Monaco defender Beniot Badiashile

According to French newspaper L’Equipe (via The Sun), Manchester United have a contingency plan in AS Monaco centre-back Beniot Badiashile should their move for Leicester City star Harry Maguire fall through.
The Foxes have slapped £80 million on the head of the England international, effectively pricing the Red Devils and Manchester City out of a move.
West Ham United are demanding £50 million for Issa Diop, and United will now switch their attention to the Monaco teenager who is available for £30 million.
The Old Trafford outfit have been monitoring Badiashile’s progress for the last few years, and after he established himself as a first-team player upon breaking into the side last November, making 25 appearances at the end of the campaign, Solskjaer believes he has what it takes to play in the English top-flight.
Valencia are also keen on the 18-year-old who is highly valued and regarded in France as a future star for the national team, while Wolverhampton Wanderers have also been linked with an interest.
United are keen to rebuild their squad with quality youngsters and have already landed right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka and winger Daniel James for an initial £45 million and £18 million respectively.
Badiashile could be next with Leicester playing hardball over Maguire.