Report: Liverpool want Norwich City left-back and Tottenham Hotspur target Jamal Lewis

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp wants to bring in a quality cover for Andy Robertson at left-back, and Norwich City’s Jamal Lewis has been identified as an option.

According to The Athletic’s James Pearce, the 22-year-old is desperate to move to Anfield and is hoping a compromise can be agreed between the two clubs.





Liverpool value Lewis at £10 million, but Norwich are holding out for £20 million, and it remains to be seen if both teams will reach an agreement anytime soon.

The full-back featured in 28 Premier League games for the Canaries and was one of their best players during the campaign.

Tottenham Hotspur are also keeping tabs on the Englishman with boss Jose Mourinho looking to bolster his options at left-back.

The North Londoners could be without Danny Rose next term, and Lewis will be a fine addition to the squad as Ben Davies could do with quality competition and cover.

Crystal Palace are also keen on the left-back, but he clearly prefers to join the Premier League champions, with Champions League football and opportunity to win medals available at Anfield.

The Norwich star is aware that his game-time would be limited if he joins Liverpool, but he relishes the chance to continue his development under the guidance of Klopp and will hope to seal the dream move this summer.