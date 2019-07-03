Report: Lille winger Nicolas Pepe wants to speak with Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp before deciding his next club

According to L’Equipe (via GFFN), Lille winger wants to speak with Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp before deciding his next club.
The French-born Ivory Coast international wants to leave the Ligue 1 outfit this summer, and while Paris Saint-Germain is his preferred destination, the club’s president Gérard Lopez has revealed that he wants to have discussions with the managers interested in signing him.
Liverpool and City have been linked with an interest, while Inter Milan are also keen.
Pepe is currently with the West African nation at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations, but he has done enough already to attract the Premier League and Champions League winners.
The 24-year-old ended last season with 23 goals and 11 assists in 40 games for Lille, and both City and the Reds reckon he can make their attacks better as they look to challenge across all fronts next term.
Guardiola wants to retain the domestic treble and also win the Champions League, while Klopp is keen to lead Liverpool to a first-ever English Premier League title.
Despite both teams’ star-studded attacks, Pepe is capable of making them better and he surely will keep both Man City’s and Liverpool’s forwards on their toes given his quality.
It is left for both Klopp and Guardiola to convince the winger to choose their side ahead of PSG and others, and it promises to be an interesting battle between them.