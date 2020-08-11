Report: Lille will only move for Rangers’ Alfredo Morelos if Jonathan Ikone asks to leave

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has been linked with Ligue 1 outfit Lille in recent days, and while the Colombian has agreed personal terms, both clubs haven’t been able to reach an agreement.

The French outfit have moved on to other targets and Gent striker Jonathan David is set to be signed in the coming hours.





Rangers are preparing for Morelos’ potential departure and have already brought in Kemar Roofe and Cedric Itten, but they might still be able to hold on to their star striker.

According to L’Equipe (via GFFN), Lille will only reactivate talks with the Ibrox outfit for the services of the 24-year-old if French international Jonathan Ikone expresses a desire to leave.

David is coming in as a direct replacement for Nigerian international Victor Osimhen who just joined Napoli, and the French team don’t have the need for Morelos or another striker if nobody else leaves.

They current have Burak Yilmaz, David, Ikone, Timothy Weah and Mamadou Simbakoli as their striking options, while Yusuf Yazici, Luiz Araujo, Iddy Ouattara, Isaac Lihadji and Jonathan Bamba provide them with attacking options on the wings.

No other serious suitors have come forward for Morelos, and it will be interesting to see if any will approach Rangers before the end of the summer transfer window.