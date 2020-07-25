Report: Leicester City striker Islam Slimani offered to Tottenham Hotspur

According to ESPN, Leicester City striker Islam Slimani has been offered to Tottenham Hotspur in the summer transfer window.

The 32-year-old striker spent the 2019-20 campaign on loan at AS Monaco in Ligue 1 from Premier League outfit Leicester.





Stats

According to WhoScored, Slimani made 14 starts and four substitute appearances in Ligue 1 for Monaco this past season, scoring nine goals and providing seven assists in the process.

Disappointing Leicester City spell

Slimani has been on the books of Leicester since the summer of 2016 when he joined from Sporting Lisbon.

The Algeria international striker has made only a handful of appearances for the Foxes’ first team so far in his career.

The 32-year-old had had loan spells at Newcastle United and Fenerbahce in recent years.

Good signing for Tottenham Hotspur?

Harry Kane is the first-choice striker at Tottenham at the moment, and that is not going to change anytime soon.

However, the England international needs a back-up, and Spurs need to find another player upfront.

Slimani would not be a bad option, especially if the North London outfit can secure his services on a relatively small transfer fee.

Tottenham will take on Crystal Palace away from home at Selhurst Park in London in their final Premier League game of the season on Sunday.