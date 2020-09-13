Report: Leicester City leading the race for Bournemouth midfielder and Tottenham Hotspur target David Brooks

According to The Sun, Leicester City are the leading contenders in the race for the signature of Bournemouth midfielder and Tottenham Hotspur target David Brooks, and they have been told he will cost £50 million.

Manchester United have also been linked with the Welshman, but it doesn’t seem that they are actively looking to land his signature before the end of the summer transfer window.





Leicester want to build on their fifth-place finish from last season and are keen to make quality additions to the squad.

Injuries limited Brooks to only nine Premier League appearances last term, but he scored seven goals and assisted five times in 30 games in 2018-19, and it was that form that attracted Spurs and Man Utd to him in the first place.

Former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino was a huge fan of the 23-year-old, but if Jose Mourinho is keen on him remains to be seen.

Brooks’ versatility and industry are qualities that the Portuguese admires in players, though, but Leicester are now favourites to recruit his services.

The Wales international can play comfortably on the right-wing and anywhere in the middle of the park and behind a striker.

Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers has admitted that his side are in dire need of quality reinforcements in order to challenge across all fronts this season, and landing the Bournemouth star will be a huge boost.

If Leicester will be keen to spend £50 million on Brooks remains to be seen, but the Cherries are clearly not willing to sell him on the cheap.