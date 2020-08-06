Report: Leeds United interested in Liverpool’s Harry Wilson

Leeds United, Aston Villa and Newcastle United are interested in signing Harry Wilson from Liverpool in the summer transfer window, according to The Sun.

It has been reported that Leeds – who will play in the Premier League next season after winning automatic promotion from the Championship – are planning a bid of £15 million for Wilson, who spent the 2019-20 campaign on loan at Bournemouth, who have been relegated from the top flight of English football.





The report has added that Liverpool, who won the Premier League title this past season, wanted £30 million as transfer fee for the 23-year-old Wales international last summer, but the Reds know that they will struggle to find any club who will pay that this time around.

Stats

Wilson made 20 starts and 11 substitute appearances in the Premier League for Bournemouth this past season, scoring seven goals in the process, according to WhoScored.

During his loan spell at Derby County during the 2018-19 campaign, the 23-year-old Welshman made 40 starts and three substitute appearances in the Championship, scoring 16 goals and providing four assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Wilson is a very good winger who has progressed well, and he would be a good signing for Leeds this summer.