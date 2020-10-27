Report: Leeds United eye Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara

Leeds United are among the clubs interested in signing Glen Kamara from Rangers, according to TEAMtalk.

It has been reported that Premier League clubs Leeds, Everton and Southampton have watched the former Arsenal prospect in recent weeks.





Newcastle United, Burnley, Brighton and Hove Albion, Sheffield United and Brentford made checks on the 24-year-old Finland international midfielder in the summer transfer window, according to the report.

It has been further reported that Rangers manager Steven Gerrard does not want to lose the 24-year-old in the January transfer window and is desperate to tie him down to a new deal, with the midfielder’s current contract running out in the summer of 2023.

How has Glen Kamara fared at Rangers?

Kamara has been on the books of Rangers since January 2019 when he joined from Dundee.

The 24-year-old made an instant impact at Ibrox and established himself as an important player in manager Gerrard’s team.

According to Transfermarkt.co.uk, the former Arsenal prospect made 13 appearances in the Scottish Premiership for Rangers during the second half of the 2018-19 campaign, scoring one goal and providing two assists in the process.

Kamara played 19 times in the league and featured in eight Europa League matches for Rangers last season, according to Transfermarkt.co.uk.

So far this campaign, the 24-year-old has played in 10 league matches and has played once in the Europa League for Rangers, according to Transfermarkt.co.uk.

Leeds United could be disappointed

Leeds are playing in the Premier League this season after clinching automatic promotion from the Championship at the end of the 2019-20 campaign.

While Kamara could be tempted by a move to a Premier League club such as Leeds who are historically massive, it is hard to see Rangers cash in on Kamara in the middle of a season where they are aiming to win the Scottish Premiership.