Report: Leeds United among clubs interested in Florentino Luis

According to ESPN, Leeds United and Manchester United are among the clubs interested in signing Florentino Luis from Benfica in the summer transfer window.

AC Milan, Bayer Leverkusen and Real Betis are also reported to be interested in securing the services of the 20-year-old defensive midfielder.

However, it could cost quite a bit for Leeds – who are aiming to clinch automatic promotion from the Championship to the Premier League for the 2020-21 campaign – to land the Portugal Under-20 international.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Luis has a release clause of €120 million (£107.68 million), but Benfica could sell the youngster for €40 million (£35.89 million), with Italian club AC Milan looking into the possibility of signing the youngster.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Luis has played seven times in the league, twice in the Champions League, and once in the Europa League for Benfica so far this season.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the Portuguese defensive midfielder made nine starts and two substitute appearances in the league, and played thrice in the Europa League, according to WhoScored.

Unlikely Leeds United transfer

Given Luis’s release clause and the transfer fee that it could cost any club to sign him from Benfica this summer, it is very unlikely that Leeds will be able to land the youngster, even if they get promoted to the Premier League.