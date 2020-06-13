Report: Jurgen Klopp wants Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves at Liverpool as he is losing patience with Naby Keita

According to The Sun, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp wants Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves at Anfield this summer.

The Portuguese is rated £50 million, and the Reds boss reckons he can help freshen up his midfield for next season’s Premier League title defence.





Neves has impressed for Wolves over the last two seasons and is also attracting Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

The Catalan saw his side’s title challenge crumble this season and is looking to strengthen his squad for next season’s domestic battle with Liverpool.

The Anfield outfit aren’t short of options in the middle of the park, but Gini Wijnaldum is stalling on signing an extension with just a year left on his current contract, while Klopp is said to be losing patience with Naby Keita.

The Guinean arrived for £53 million from RB Leipzig in 2018, but has failed to live up to the hype, and the German boss is giving him one more season to prove himself.

Neves, 23, has also been linked with Tottenham Hotspur, with his fellow Portuguese Jose Mourinho a huge fan of his style of player and quality.

The former FC Porto star will definitely help improve Liverpool midfield, and he wouldn’t look out of place in that of Man City or Spurs, but Wolves will definitely be hoping to hold on to one of their most important players this summer, and suitors will have to table a juicy offer to have a chance of landing him.