Report: Everton want Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana

According to The Telegraph, Everton are interested in signing Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana.

Lallana is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season, and Merseyside rivals Everton want to secure the services of the former Southampton star on a free transfer, according to the report.





Brighton, Leicester City and Burnley are also claimed to want the 32-year-old England international this summer, according to the report.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Lallana has made three starts and 12 substitute appearances in the Premier League for Liverpool this season, scoring one goal and providing one assist in the process.

The Englishman also made five starts and eight substitute appearances in the Champions League for the Reds this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Unlikely Everton transfer?

Liverpool and Everton are fierce Merseyside rivals, and it does seem unlikely that Lallana will cross the divide.

True, the Englishman – who won the Champions League last season and the Premier League this campaign – has had injury problems in recent years and has failed to establish himself in the Reds’ starting lineup when he has been fit, but it is hard to see him make the controversial decision to move to the Toffees on a free transfer.