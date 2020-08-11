Report: Everton and Newcastle United interested in Glen Kamara

Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara is on the radar of Everton and Newcastle United among other clubs, according to 90min.

It has been reported that Everton, Newcastle, Sheffield United, Crystal Palace and Southampton all have expressed an interest in the Rangers star.





Norwich City, Brentford and Marseille also want the former Arsenal prospect, while Dynamo Kiev and Dinamo Moscow are ready to pay up to £10 million to secure the services of the 24-year-old midfielder, according to the report.

Rangers spell

Kamara joined Rangers from Dundee in January 2019 for a transfer fee reported by The Daily Record to be worth £45,000.

According to Transfermarkt.co.uk, during the second half of the 2018-19 campaign, the Finland international made 13 appearances in the Scottish Premiership for the Gers, scoring one goal and providing three assists in the process.

During the 2019-20 campaign, the 24-year-old former Arsenal prospect played 19 times in the Scottish Premiership and eight times in the Europa League, according to Transfermarkt.co.uk.

So far this season, Kamara has played in both the league games for Steven Gerrard’s side, according to Transfermarkt.co.uk.

Rangers exit unlikely?

Kamara is a very important player for Rangers, and it is hard to see manager Gerrard sanction a move for him this summer, especially as the Gers are determined to stop Celtic from making it 10 Scottish Premiership titles in a row.