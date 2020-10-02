Report: Derby County want West Bromwich Albion striker Charlie Austin

Derby County are interested in signing Charlie Austin from West Bromwich Albion in the summer transfer window, according to The Express & Star.

No more information has been given in the publication, although it has been claimed that Austin is among a number of players who could leave West Brom before the summer transfer window closes this month.





Charlie Austin’s West Bromwich Albion spell

Austin has been on the books of West Brom since the summer of 2019 when he joined from Southampton for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £4 million.

According to WhoScored, the 31-year-old former Queens Park Rangers striker made 18 starts and 16 substitute appearances in the Championship for the Baggies, scoring 10 goals and providing two assists in the process.

Would Charlie Austin be a good signing for Derby County?

Austin is a very good striker who has been a success in the Premier League and knows the Championship as well.

The Englishman would make the Rams better and more potent in attack, and it would also be good for him to find a club where he can play regular first-team football.

West Brom could fight for survival in the Premier League this season, while Derby will be aiming to finish in the Championship playoffs and clinch promotion to the top flight of English football.