Report: David De Gea rejects Manchester United’s final contract offer as PSG lineup £60million bid and £350,000-a-week deal

According to The Sun, Spanish goalkeeper David De Gea has rejected Manchester United’s latest contract offer – one expected to be the final.
The 28-year-old has just a year left on his current deal, and he has told the club in plain terms he has no intention to put pen to paper for a contract extension.
Paris Saint-Germain are now ready to table a £60million bid for De Gea this summer and will pay him £350,000-a-week wages – a demand United weren’t and aren’t ready to meet.
The French giants are also happy to wait till next summer to land him for free, and the Red Devils have been left with no choice than to cash in on their star goalkeeper in the coming weeks.
The Spain international arrived at Old Trafford from Atletico Madrid eight years ago and has since established himself as one of the best players at the club and on the planet.
De Gea won United’s Player of the Year award in four of the past six seasons, but he suffered a dip in form during the 2018-19 campaign.
Nevertheless, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was keen to hold on to him, but the Norwegian might now be forced to look for another goalkeeper as United won’t want to lose him for nothing next summer.