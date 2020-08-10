Report: Danny Loader has turned down Leeds United

Danny Loader has turned down Leeds United, according to The Reading Chronicle.

It has been reported that Leeds were interested in signing Loader, who is a free agent after leaving Reading at the end of the past season.





Crystal Palace also showed interest in the 19-year-old forward, but the teenager has turned both the Eagles and the Whites, according to the report.

It has been further reported that the youngster is now set to move to Portugal, with both Sporting Lisbon and FC Porto close to agreeing deals with him.

Reading spell

Loader had been on the books of Reading since 2012 and played for the Royals in the Championship.

The 19-year-old forward made one start and six substitute appearances in the Championship for the Royals this past season, while during the 2018-19 campaign, the youngster made eight starts and 13 substitute appearances in the league for Reading, scoring one goal and providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

Premier League joy

Meanwhile, Leeds will play in the Premier League next season after winning automatic promotion from the Championship.

This is the first time that the West Yorkshire outfit will play in the top flight of English football since 2004.