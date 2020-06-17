Report: Daniel Levy will not sell Tottenham Hotspur duo Dele Alli and Son Heung-min

According to The Telegraph, Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy will not sell Dele Alli and Son Heung-min in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported that Tottenham chairman Levy is determined not to lose any of his star players this summer even if the club do not qualify for the Champions League for the 2020-21 campaign.

The report has added that even if clubs make bids for midfielder Alli and forward Son, Levy will turn them down.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Alli has made 20 starts and two substitute appearances in the Premier League for Spurs so far this season, scoring eight goals and providing four assists in the process.

The 24-year-old England international has also scored one goal and provided one assist in seven Champions League for the North London outfit this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Son has made 20 starts and one substitute appearance in the league for Tottenham this season, scoring nine goals and providing seven assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

The 27-year-old South Korea international forward has made four starts and two substitute appearances in the Champions League for Tottenham this campaign, scoring five goals and providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.