Report: Brighton turn down Leeds United bid for Ben White

Leeds United have made an improved bid for Ben White, but Brighton and Hove Albion have turned it down, according to Sky Sports.

It has been reported that Leeds – who will play in the Premier League next season after winning automatic promotion from the Championship – have offered Brighton £22 million to sign White on a permanent contract this summer.





However, the Seagulls have turned it down, according to the report, which has added that the Whites’ earlier offer was £18.5 million.

Disappointment for Leeds United

White was superb for Leeds during his loan spell at Elland Road this past season, as the 22-year-old played a key role in the Whites winning automatic promotion from the Championship.

The youngster developed well under Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa, and there is no surprise that the West Yorkshire outfit are reportedly keen on bringing him back.

However, Brighton will want to keep him, as he is a very talented and promising young defender who will help them in their relegation battle next season.

Leeds will be aiming to make an immediate impact in the Premier League next season, having been out of the top flight of English football since 2004.