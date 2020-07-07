Report: Borussia Dortmund have told Manchester United a deal must be struck before August 10th if they want Jadon Sancho

According to Bild Sport’s journalist and Head of Football Christian Falk, Borussia Dortmund have told Manchester United a deal must be struck before August 10th if they want Jadon Sancho this summer.

Update @Sanchooo10: Ultimatum from @BVB to @ManUtd. If United wants to bid for Sancho, the deal must be done til August 10th @BILD_Sport — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) July 7, 2020

The England international is wanted at Old Trafford as Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reckons he can help boost his side’s chances of mounting a strong title challenge next term.





Man. Utd will have to break the bank for Sancho’s signature and there are reports that both club and player have already agreed personal teams.

Dortmund want them to make a move quickly in order for them to get a replacement in place before the 2020-21 Bundesliga season starts, and it will be interesting to see how the Red Devils react.

The 20-year-old has two years left on his contract at the Westfalenstadion and is keen to return to the Premier League, but Dortmund want around £108 million for his signature.

The Red Devils are hoping they will be able to land for a lesser fee as a result of the financial impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, but they will have to be quick with negotiations to have a chance.