Referee John Beaton apologised to Rangers boss Steven Gerrard for denying Alfredo Morelos penalty

Rangers dropped two points against Aberdeen yesterday after squandering a two-goal lead, and are now behind Celtic in the Scottish Premiership table ahead of Sunday’s Scottish League Cup final.
Scott Arfield’s and Ryan Jack’s goals had put the Light Blues in a comfortable lead 30 minutes into the game, but some poor defending saw Jon Gallagher halve the deficit nine minutes later.
Aberdeen became the second side to score more than once against Rangers this term eight minutes after play restarted, and while both sides had chances to grab a winner, they had to settle for the share of the spoils.
Steven Gerrard’s side were denied a penalty by referee John Beaton after Alfredo Morelos was brought down in the box, with the official awarding a free-kick on the edge of the box instead.
It wasn’t a decision that went down well with the Rangers boss, and he revealed the ref apologized afterwards.
“Did he apologise? Yes. I went to see him,” Gerrard told The BBC.
“He has just explained to me that he got it wrong, right in front of his eyes, and there is no excuse. I’m surprised it’s not given as the referee is three yards away and looking right at it. He has seen it since and agrees it is a blatant penalty he has missed.
“I have to be very careful what I say, obviously. But I don’t think there will be a more disappointed person outside of Rangers tonight than John.”
Celtic left it late to secure a 2-1 win against Hamilton, and it ensured they pull two points clear in the title race.
While the draw put a dent in Rangers’ title bid, Gerrard will hope his men respond with a flawless performance when they clash with the Hoops at Hampden Park on Sunday.