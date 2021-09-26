Real Betis vs Getafe live stream, preview, team news & prediction

Real Betis will be looking to make it back-to-back wins in the La Liga when they face Getafe on Sunday at the Estadio Benito Villamarin.

Real Betis vs Getafe Team News

Marc Bartra and Youssouf Sabaly are currently injured, and they won’t feature for this game. Victor Ruiz and Diego Lainez are major doubts as well.

Getafe are missing a lot of key players. Sabit Abdulai is recuperating from a knee injury while the likes of Mauro Arambarri, Jakub Jankto, and Vitolo are ruled out for this game.

Real Betis predicted starting line-up: Bravo; Montoya, Hermoso, Gonzalez, Moreno; Rodriguez, Guardado; Juanmi, Canales, Fekir; Iglesias

Getafe predicted starting line-up: Soria; Dakonam, Cuenca, Mitrovic; Iglesias, Maksimovic, Florentino, Olivera; Silva; Macias, Mata

Real Betis vs Getafe Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Real Betis vs Getafe from bet365:

Match-winner:

Real Betis – 7/10

Draw – 11/4

Getafe – 4/1

Total goals:

Over 2.5 – 11/10

Under – 8/11

Real Betis vs Getafe Prediction

After a stuttering start to the season, Real Sociedad are looking to find their form at the right time. They drew their opening two matches and lost 1-0 against Real Madrid.

After that, they have picked up two wins and a draw and also earned an emphatic 4-3 victory against Celtic in the Europa League. The Andalusian side eased past Osasuna 3-1 in their last match and will be looking for all three points on Sunday.

Getafe are enduring a nightmare time in La Liga so far. They have lost all six games so far, but the biggest concern should be their lack of goals. They have only scored twice in La Liga this season.

Prediction:

Both teams to score – 1/1 from bet365

