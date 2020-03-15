Raul Jimenez linked with Wolves exit

Wolves striker Raul Jimenez is being linked with a move away from the club.
As per Reach PLC’s Transfer Window Podcast (cited by Manchester Evening News), Manchester United are keen on signing the striker.
Apparently, Wolves may be willing to let the player leave if they receive big money for him.
Jimenez has been one of the best strikers in the Premier League ever since he joined Wolves and selling him would be a mistake.
The Mexican is a key player for Nuno and his departure would weaken the side tremendously.
Jimenez is not just a goalscorer, he is a creator as well. His overall play is very important to how Wolves want to play.
They will struggle to find a more complete forward even if they manage to get a lot of money for the 28-year-old.
It will be interesting to see what happens in the summer.
Jimenez has 16 goals and 9 assists to his name so far this season.
Convincing the player might not be too difficult for Manchester United. They are one of the biggest clubs in the world and most players would be tempted to join them.
Also, Solskjaer’s team has shown a lot of improvement in recent months. They could be on the cusp of challenging for the top honours once again.