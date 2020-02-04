Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos thinks Liverpool have transfer interest in him

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos is currently in the form of his life this term.
The Colombian international’s red-hot form has seen him score 13 goals in the Europa League and 15 goals across all other competitions, and the bigwigs on the continent are keeping an eye on him.
While Morelos was linked with a January exit, Rangers weren’t ready to enter into talks with suitors, but it’s hard to see him remaining at Ibrox beyond this term.
A move to the English Premier League could be on the cards, and the striker thinks Liverpool are possibly keeping an eye on him.
“I think they are aware, imagine with the coach we have, who played all the time in Liverpool. I imagine he should have friends, managers who come to watch the games and are on the lookout,” Morelos told VBar on Radio Caracol (via AS Colombia)
“Other teams are watching as well; we have to keep doing things right. There are many interested clubs from the Premier League, let’s wait until the end of the season to see which leagues are asking for me and I will make a decision.”
Liverpool are currently 22 points clear at the top of the Premier League after 25 games, and are set to get their hands on the title soon.
They will definitely look to boost their squad in the summer with one or two quality additions, but it remains to be seen if the Rangers star is on their radar.
Liverpool have Divock Origi as a back-up to first-choice striker Roberto Firmino, and it doesn’t seem they will be in a rush to bring in another number 9 anytime soon.
Morelos won’t be short of suitors at the end of the season, though, and it will be interesting to see where he chooses to move to next as he looks to keep conquering Europe going forward.