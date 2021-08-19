Rangers star Ryan Kent’s buyout clause is £20 million amid Leeds United interest

Rangers attacking midfielder Ryan Kent has a buyout clause of £20 million amid interest from Leeds United, according to The Athletic’s Jordan Campbell.

Head coach of the Elland Road outfit Marcelo Bielsa personally admires the Light Blues star, but the best offer his side have offered for him is £12m plus future payments.

Leeds tried to sign Kent from Liverpool when he instead moved to Rangers permanently in the summer of 2019, and are still keen.

However, they will need to activate his buyout clause to have any chance of landing him this summer.

Sportslens View

Missing out on Champions League group stage football has dealt a blow on Rangers finances, and while they are expected to sell some of their stars, the Scottish Premiership champions will not be doing so on a cheap.

Kent is the Light Blues’ most valuable player, and someone manager Steven Gerrard would cling onto more than any other.

The 24-year-old finished last season with 10 goals and nine assists across the Premiership and Europa League, and the club will not be keen to lose him right now.

A £20m bid will leave them with no choice than to let him go, though, but Leeds are not likely to be willing to spend that much on an attacker this summer.

While they would love to add a winger to their squad, the Peacocks are more interested in strengthening in midfield, and last weekend’s heavy defeat at Old Trafford at the hands of Manchester United has made that clear.

