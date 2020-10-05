Rangers set to sign South African midfielder Bongani Zungu

Rangers are closing in on the signing of Bongani Zungu.

As per the reliable Paul Joyce from The Times, the transfer is close and the midfielder will join on a season-long loan deal.





Glasgow Rangers are close to signing South African midfielder Bongani Zungu on loan. The 27-year-old will join from French side Amiens and can play as a No6 or No8. — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) October 5, 2020

The 27-year-old can play as a defensive midfielder or a central midfielder. He will add more depth and quality to Steven Gerrard’s midfield.

Rangers are looking to beat Celtic to the title this year and they could use all the help they can get. They needed to add some depth to their midfield and Zungu should prove to be a useful option for a very nominal outlay.

It will be interesting to see if the South African can settle in quickly and make an immediate impact in the Scottish Premiership now.

Rangers have started the season well and it is often easier to settle into a winning team.

This is a massive step up in the player’s career and he will be determined to prove himself in Scotland. Gerrard could help the midfielder improve and the move to Rangers will allow him to play European football as well.