Rangers ready to wait for Ryan Kent

Rangers have been linked with a move for the Liverpool winger Ryan Kent this summer.
According to Daily Record, Steven Gerrard is not ready to give up the chase for the winger just yet.
The Rangers boss has now sent out a message to the player. He is prepared to wait until the last second to sign the player.
Gerrard said: “Am I willing to wait until the last day of the window for Kent? I’m willing to wait until the very last second to get Ryan back here. He’s an exception because he was outstanding for us last year. I feel he’s ready to go again, with the confidence he should have from last season. But we’re still talking about a player who belongs to Liverpool. They’ll make the decision on him and we’ll be totally respectful to the club and Jurgen.”
Kent was on loan at Rangers last term and he managed to impress the Ibrox faithful with his performances.
There is no doubt that he would be a superb addition to the Rangers attack. It will be interesting to see if the Scottish giants manage to agree on a deal with the Premier League side now.
Liverpool are using Kent in their pre-season fixtures and they are unlikely to sell him immediately. Rangers might have to wait for the Reds to return from their US tour.
Kent is not a starter for Liverpool and a move away from Anfield makes a lot of sense for him. He needs to play regularly in order to develop and Klopp won’t be able to give him those assurances.
At Rangers, he will be a key starter and it will benefit his career.
It will be interesting to see if Rangers manage to agree on a deal with the Champions League winners in the coming weeks. The move would benefit all parties involved.