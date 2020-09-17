Rangers Predicted Starting Lineup vs Lincoln Red Imps

Rangers take on Lincoln Red Imps in the Europa League play-off today and the Scottish giants will be looking to secure a win away from home.

👏 Good luck to @RangersFC, who are in @EuropaLeague qualifying action against Lincoln Red Imps this afternoon (4.00pm kick-off). 🔁 Retweet if you’re backing Rangers! pic.twitter.com/lmeuZnV0rN — SPFL (@spfl) September 17, 2020

Steven Gerrard’s men have been in impressive form so far this season and they will be desperate to book their place in the group stages of the Europa League now.





Rangers have managed to keep six clean sheets in their last six outings and they will fancy their chances of keeping another clean sheet tonight.

They are the better team and they will be expected to win comfortably.

Away games at this stage of the competition are often tricky and Rangers will have to be focused. They cannot afford to underestimate the opposition tonight.

It will be interesting to see if they can get the job done on their travels.

Lincoln Red Imps have picked up two wins in their last two games and they will be looking to pull off an upset here.

However, Rangers have the momentum with them and they will be favourites heading into the contest.

Predicted Starting Lineup

McLaughlin; Tavernier, Goldson, Helander, Barisic; Jack, Davis; Barker, Hagi, Kent; Roofe