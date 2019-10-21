Rangers fans react to Tavernier’s display vs Hearts

Rangers were held to a 1-1 draw against Hearts yesterday and Steven Gerrard will be disappointed with his side’s error-prone display.
The Ibrox giants lacked urgency from the start and they were duly punished for their poor defending.
Hearts started the game with a lot of desire and they managed to convert their chance as well. The home side will be happy with their efforts and the result.
Rangers were expected to win this game and put further pressure on Celtic. However, the draw has pushed them down to second place in the table, below their bitter rivals.
It will be interesting to see how Rangers react in their next game now.
The fans will demand a big performance and Steven Gerrard will challenge his players as well.
The likes of Tavernier were very poor yesterday and they will be determined to prove themselves in the next game.
Morelos is perhaps the only player who managed to impress against Hearts.
Rangers fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on 27-year-old’s display. Here are some of the tweets.
Here just watched that tavernier mistake again honest to god that’s some off the worst defending ave ever seen !
— GordonFraser55 (@gordonfraser15) October 20, 2019
Tavernier is, rightly, receiving much of the blame for his defensive error. His poor crossing and decision making (particularly taking crosses early) caused several promising attacks to break down.
— mentalitygiant (@mentalitygiant1) October 20, 2019
As much as I think Tavernier is important to the way we play, a captain can’t be making match costing mistakes on a consistent basis. There’s nothing wrong with folk wanting a change in that department. Amoruso was doing the same thing and was rightly stripped of the captaincy.
— DC (@DeeCee1873) October 20, 2019
@James_Tavernier 3 games 3 howlers?? Time to step up!! Your better than this!
— William graham (@WillJG89) October 20, 2019
Tavernier cost us £500k and the three points against Young Boys and the top spot in the Europa.
Now he’s cost us three points and top spot in the premiership.
What does he need to do to get dropped, smash one past Greegsy?
He needs a rest and a chance to tighten up his game.
— Matt⚡️Honda ™ (@uberhonda) October 20, 2019