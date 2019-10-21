Blog Columns Site News Rangers fans react to Tavernier’s display vs Hearts

21 October, 2019 General Football News, Rangers, Scottish Premier League, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours

Rangers were held to a 1-1 draw against Hearts yesterday and Steven Gerrard will be disappointed with his side’s error-prone display.

The Ibrox giants lacked urgency from the start and they were duly punished for their poor defending.

Hearts started the game with a lot of desire and they managed to convert their chance as well. The home side will be happy with their efforts and the result.

Rangers were expected to win this game and put further pressure on Celtic. However, the draw has pushed them down to second place in the table, below their bitter rivals.

It will be interesting to see how Rangers react in their next game now.

The fans will demand a big performance and Steven Gerrard will challenge his players as well.

The likes of Tavernier were very poor yesterday and they will be determined to prove themselves in the next game.

Morelos is perhaps the only player who managed to impress against Hearts.

Rangers fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on 27-year-old’s display. Here are some of the tweets.

