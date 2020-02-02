Blog Columns Site News Rangers fans react to Ryan Kent’s display vs Aberdeen

Rangers were held to a 0-0 draw against Aberdeen this weekend.

Steven Gerrard will be thoroughly disappointed with his team’s performance at home. The Ibrox giants needed to win the game but their showing in the final third let them down.

Despite being a better team, they failed to break Aberdeen down and the draw could prove to be damaging in terms of the title race.

Rangers are now seven points behind league leaders Celtic.

Poor decisions in the attacking areas cost them two points against Aberdeen. Rangers will now need a minor miracle to win the title.

Although they have a game in hand, Celtic seem like a much better side who are playing with confidence and momentum.

Star players like Ryan Kent failed to deliver for the home side this week and it will be interesting to see if the 23-year-old winger can make amends in the upcoming games.

Kent has been out of form for a while now and he will have to start firing if Rangers are to close the gap with Celtic.

The former Liverpool player is the club’s main attacking threat along with Morelos.

Here is what the Rangers fans had to say about his display this week.

