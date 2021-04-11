PSG have opened talks with the representatives of Liverpool star Mohamed Salah

According to French outlet TF1, Paris Saint-Germain have opened talks with the representatives of Liverpool star Mohamed Salah as they prepare for the potential departure of Kylian Mbappe this summer.

Mais la piste privilégiée par les dirigeants du PSG au Qatar est celle menant à Mohamed Salah, sous contrat avec Liverpool jusqu’en 2023 Des premiers contacts ont même été établis entre le PSG et les représentants du joueur le mois dernier (@JulienMaynard) pic.twitter.com/cihNOVaBdV — Téléfoot (@telefoot_TF1) April 11, 2021

Talks between PSG and Salah’s reps began last month, and where and how Liverpool finish the campaign will most likely influence the player’s decision.

Sportslens View

Should the Reds miss out on a top-four finish and end the campaign without a trophy, the Egyptian could be keen on moving on, and joining the French giants cannot be ruled out.

While he still has two years left on his current Liverpool deal, Salah has often admitted that he is open to moving elsewhere for a fresh challenge.

Having won the Champions League and Premier League at Anfield and proven himself as one of the best players and goalscorers in Premier League history, it is safe to say that the 28-year-old has fulfilled some of his dreams.

Salah has already conquered England, and moving to France to play alongside a player like Neymar could now appeal to him.

Having won two Golden Boots already, the Liverpool star is on course to land another one this term and is currently leading the goalscoring charts with 19 goals alongside Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane.

Jurgen Klopp’s side will not be keen on losing one of their best players, though, and it will be interesting to see how things go this summer.

