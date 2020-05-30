Prospective new Newcastle owners’ reported hopes for Odion Ighalo allegedly suffer blow

The reported hopes of the prospective new owners of Newcastle United of signing Manchester United loanee Odion Ighalo are fading away.

Earlier this month, Sky Sports reported that the prospective new owners of Newcastle, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, are interested in signing the Nigerian striker on a permanent contract from Shanghai Greenland Shenhua in the summer transfer window.

The former Watford striker joined United on loan from Shanghai in the January transfer window.

That loan deal originally runs out tomorrow, but, according to Goal.com, United and Shanghai are in talks over extending it.

The report published this afternoon has claimed that the Red Devils are confident that they will reach an agreement with the Chinese Super League club over extending the 30-year-old striker’s loan spell until January 2021.

This latest report will come as a blow for the prospective new owners of Newcastle in their alleged quest to sign Ighalo.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Ighalo has played 61 minutes in the Premier League for United.

The striker has also scored two goals and provided one assist in three Europa League matches and has scored twice in the FA Cup for the Red Devils, according to WhoScored.