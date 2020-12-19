Predicted Manchester United Line-up vs Leeds United

Manchester United host Leeds United in the Premier League this weekend and the Red Devils will be looking to build on their win against Sheffield United during the midweek.

The Premier League outfit did well to come back from a goal down to win against Sheffield United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men will be full of confidence heading into this game.





Manchester United have an impressive head to head record against Leeds United and they will be hoping to extend that run at the weekend.

The Red Devils have won four of their last six meetings against the Whites.

Meanwhile, Leeds United are coming into this game on the back of just two wins in their last six league matches and they will be under pressure to deliver.

Both clubs share a bitter rivalry and Leeds United will fancy their chances of pulling off an upset here.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealed his excitement about the matchup against Leeds United earlier and heaped praise on Marcelo Bielsa.

“I can’t wait for Sunday’s game,” said the United boss. “It’s been too long, I know how much it means for supporters and our club.

“They were fiery games. There were tackles flying in, they were players from both teams who were winners.

“We had a few fights of course. Elland Road wasn’t the quietest place when we came off the coach, put it that way!

“The other thing is it’s a different type of Leeds coming up with a coach who has done a great job and will test us to the limit.”

Manchester United have been at their best away from home and they will have to improve their own form if they want to challenge for the Premier League title this season.

The game against Leeds United will be a crucial test for them and it will be interesting to see if they can come out on top.

The home side will have most of their key players fit and ready for this game. Marcos Rojo is the only player ruled out with an injury.

As for Leeds United, Robin Koch, Diego Llorente and Gaetano Berardi will be out with injuries.

Predicted Manchester United Starting Line-up: David De Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Fred, Paul Pogba; Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood; Anthony Martial.