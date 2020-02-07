Predicted Leeds United starting line-up vs Nottingham Forest

Leeds United will be looking to get back to winning ways following their shock 1-0 defeat against Wigan Athletic in their last match.
The Yorkshire club will now travel to City ground to face Nottingham Forest in a crucial Championship game on Saturday.
The Whites are going through a bad-patch, managing just one win in their last six games in all competitions.
Although they are just one point behind West Brom at the top of the table, what should concern them is the fact that the gap with the other promotion chasers are being closed down.
Third placed Fulham are only three points behind them, while Forest are fourth with only four points behind Leeds.
Ahead of the match, Marcelo Bielsa has vented his frustration for the lack of support he is receiving from the fans.
Following Leeds’ defeat against Wigan, there have been some serious questions raised over Bielsa’s team selection, with many fans bemused with the Argentine’s stubbornness while picking his final line-up.
Bielsa has hinted that January signing Jean Kevin-Augustin is not yet ready for selection, and has urged fans not to underestimate the quality of Patrick Bamford.
The Argentine could make just one change in the squad that lost in the previous match, with 21-year-old Tyler Roberts coming in place of Alioski.
It means Stuart Dallas will be shifted to left-back, while Roberts will start in midfield. Both Ian Poveda and Augustin played 45 minutes of football for the reserve side, and could be included in the matchday squad.
Predicted Leeds starting line-up: Casilla, Ayling, White, Cooper, Dallas, Klich, Roberts, Harrison, Hernandez, Costa, Bamford.