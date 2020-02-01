Leeds United fans react to Pablo Hernandez display vs Wigan

Leeds United suffered a 1-0 defeat against Wigan Athletic in the Championship at Elland Road on Saturday.
The Whites slipped to second in the Championship table following their defeat.
An own goal from Pablo Hernandez in the 59th minute proved to be the difference between the two sides.
Joe Williams’ corner deflected off Hernandez and dipped under the crossbar past keeper Kiko Casilla. Leeds created a lot of opportunities with Jack Harrison and Patrick Bamford coming close to scoring.
The 34-year-old is a key player for Marcelo Bielsa’s side, and has scored four goals and provided four assists this season for the Whites as well.
However, Hernandez looked off the boil against Wigan on Saturday. Apart from odd good passes, he wasn’t able to influence the game as he usually does.
Many Leeds fans have taken to Twitter to express their reaction to Hernandez’s performance, and they weren’t completely happy with his display. Here are some of the selected tweets:
I’ve backed Bamford to the hilt up until QPR. We can’t keep persisting with him now it’s costing us. How did Pablo stayed on the pitch for 90 mins too, worst I’ve seen him in a Leeds shirt #lufc
— Chris Whitaker (@ChrisWhit81) February 1, 2020
There was lots bad about that. Casilla on the goal was as poor a piece of goalkeeping as you’ll see (Including Raya for Brentford today). Pablo Hernandez had a horrendous game.
Harrison was good, I think he is the only one I could go as high as good. #lufc #MOT
— Mighty Whites Pod (@mightywhitespod) February 1, 2020
Very poor quality from Pablo, Jackie, Gianni & Klich so far.
— Ash (@Ash12984830) February 1, 2020
Slow and sloppy is how I would describe that game! We just go through the motions with no urgency – patience has gone with Cooper, Ayling, Costa and Bamford – Pablo was off the boil today –
Harrison (AGAIN!) and Roberts were the only signing stars #LUFC #MOT
— Tommaso Yorkshire T ⚪️ (@tommy23h) February 1, 2020
Should have got rid of Casilla last summer, Cooper just ain’t good enough, Harrison frustrating as hell, Pablo is finished and Bamford is Bamford #lufc
— Johnny F (@JF_LUFCmod) February 1, 2020
Leeds enjoyed 76% of the possession, took 16 shots of which five were on target, and earned 13 corners, according to BBC Sport.
Hernandez took one shot, took 98 touches, and played out five key passes during the game, according to whoscored.com.