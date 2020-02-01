Blog Competitions English Championship Leeds United fans react to Pablo Hernandez display vs Wigan

1 February, 2020 English Championship, Leeds United, Wigan

Leeds United suffered a 1-0 defeat against Wigan Athletic in the Championship at Elland Road on Saturday.

The Whites slipped to second in the Championship table following their defeat.

An own goal from Pablo Hernandez in the 59th minute proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Joe Williams’ corner deflected off Hernandez and dipped under the crossbar past keeper Kiko Casilla. Leeds created a lot of opportunities with Jack Harrison and Patrick Bamford coming close to scoring.

The 34-year-old is a key player for Marcelo Bielsa’s side, and has scored four goals and provided four assists this season for the Whites as well.

However, Hernandez looked off the boil against Wigan on Saturday. Apart from odd good passes, he wasn’t able to influence the game as he usually does.

Many Leeds fans have taken to Twitter to express their reaction to Hernandez’s performance, and they weren’t completely happy with his display. Here are some of the selected tweets:

Leeds enjoyed 76% of the possession, took 16 shots of which five were on target, and earned 13 corners, according to BBC Sport.

Hernandez took one shot, took 98 touches, and played out five key passes during the game, according to whoscored.com.

