Leeds United fans react to Marcelo Bielsa’s comments after defeat vs Wigan

Leeds United suffered a 1-0 defeat against Wigan Athletic in the Championship on Saturday.
With West Brom winning 2-0 against Luton Town, the Whites have now slipped to second in the Championship table following their defeat.
Leeds dominated the match but profligacy in front of goal let them down.
The Yorkshire club enjoyed 76% of possession, attempted 18 shots during the game, and yet they couldn’t break Wigan’s defence.
While Leeds fans on Twitter have criticised Patrick Bamford and other forwards strongly for failing to take their chances, Bielsa once again has taken the blame on himself.
Many Leeds fans looked disappointed with Bielsa’s team selection. There are some who feel that Bielsa is not learning from his mistakes, while there are others who feel Bamford should be dropped immediately.
I don’t want to hear it anymore. He needs to stop this stubborn attitude and listen and learn.
Get @33_augustin in and get @KikoCasilla13 and @Patrick_Bamford out
— Chris Delaney (@ChrisGoEco) February 1, 2020
Bit he’ll change nothing. Rinse and repeat. Man can’t learn from his own mistakes.
— Sam Thompson (@JarrieSam) February 1, 2020
Its been happening since the cardiff game Graham. Isnt gona stop over night. We are incapable of defending set pieces. Thats a collective problem. But sticking with Bamford week in week out is silly. Same for Casilla. Both should be dropped
— 🏴Jamie🏴 LUFC 💙💛 (@Jam13Simmo) February 1, 2020
He says this every week, fans put him on a pedestal which makes him unaccountable for results
He needs to start learning from mistakes
— NormanChunter (@NormanChunter) February 1, 2020
It’s tough. Presumably he’s not telling them to be so profligate in front of goal, so he’s not really responsible for their ineptitude.
However, knowing that problem, you’ve got a 17m quid striker who, even if he isn’t fully trained with us, should be able to manage vs Wigan
— Steve Wilco (@steve_wilco) February 1, 2020
Same script same excuses same team. He’s Inept no plan B no clue how to change things he’s blinkered by the same players and the same way of playing. I for one think he’s not got it. Someone said earlier he’s a fraud. Make your own minds about that one. Come may same outcome
— Mark talbot (@Marktalbot20) February 1, 2020
Why he not make anymore subs? A blind man could see we were needing something different
— Keiran Hickman (@Kasper_Sickman) February 1, 2020
Leeds have played some eye-catching football under Bielsa, but the same familiar problem is hurting them badly. In almost every game Leeds create loads of chances, but they don’t score enough goals.
This is a match Leeds should have won easily had they converted their chances, and the fans must be hoping that it doesn’t come back to haunt them once again as they chase promotion.