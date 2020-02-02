Blog Competitions English Championship Leeds United fans react to Marcelo Bielsa’s comments after defeat vs Wigan

Leeds United fans react to Marcelo Bielsa’s comments after defeat vs Wigan

2 February, 2020 English Championship, Leeds United

Leeds United suffered a 1-0 defeat against Wigan Athletic in the Championship on Saturday.

With West Brom winning 2-0 against Luton Town, the Whites have now slipped to second in the Championship table following their defeat.

Leeds dominated the match but profligacy in front of goal let them down.

The Yorkshire club enjoyed 76% of possession, attempted 18 shots during the game, and yet they couldn’t break Wigan’s defence.

While Leeds fans on Twitter have criticised Patrick Bamford and other forwards strongly for failing to take their chances, Bielsa once again has taken the blame on himself.

Many Leeds fans looked disappointed with Bielsa’s team selection. There are some who feel that Bielsa is not learning from his mistakes, while there are others who feel Bamford should be dropped immediately.

Leeds have played some eye-catching football under Bielsa, but the same familiar problem is hurting them badly. In almost every game Leeds create loads of chances, but they don’t score enough goals.

This is a match Leeds should have won easily had they converted their chances, and the fans must be hoping that it doesn’t come back to haunt them once again as they chase promotion.

David Moyes raves about Tomas Soucek's West Ham debut
Marcelo Bielsa comments on Leeds United's failure to convert chances

About The Author

saikat

Sports journalist. Graduation in English literature. Masters in mass communication from the University of Bedfordshire. Loves football, cricket, tennis, F1. contact - saikat@sportslens.com