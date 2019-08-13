Pochettino comments on his training ground clashes with Tottenham ace

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that he has a lot of arguments with Jan Vertonghen during the training sessions.
According to him, the defender always pushes him to challenge the players and there is nothing negative about their training ground clashes.
Pochettino added that Vertonghen is a top-class player and he is one of the best defenders in Europe.
He said: “It is true that we clash a lot in training because [Jan] is clever and always has an argument and a reason why, but in the end, I appreciate a lot his efforts in giving the team what we expect from him. It is good to praise him because he is a very good player who sometimes does not get valued enough. I am so proud that he has achieved this level today. Not only on the pitch but off the pitch. In my opinion, he’s one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League and in Europe.”
The Spurs star did not start the game against Aston Villa due to fitness issues and he will be looking to return this weekend.
Vertonghen is one of Tottenham’s best players and Pochettino will need him as the season progresses.
He helped the Londoners reach the Champions League final last year and he will be hoping to win a trophy with Spurs this year.
It will be interesting to see if Spurs manage to go all the way this time.
Players like Vertonghen will be crucial to Tottenham’s aspirations this season. The Belgian will be hoping to resolve his contract situation with the club this year.
Pochettino wants to keep him at the club for the upcoming seasons as well.