Phil Hay thinks Stuart Dallas is Leeds’ player of the year, fans react

Leeds United have picked up a 5-0 win over Stoke City in the Championship today.

Goals from Klich, Costa, Cooper, Bamford and Hernandez have handed Marcelo Bielsa’s side a vital win at home. The Argentine manager will be delighted with his team’s performance and he will be hoping to win the Championship now.





Versatile star Stuart Dallas has put on another impressive display for the Whites and journalist Phil Hay thinks that he is Leeds’ player of the year.

Still stand by this – Dallas, POTY:https://t.co/GulFhOAlv5 — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) July 9, 2020

The 29-year-old has been ever-present for Marcelo Bielsa’s side and his contributions have been crucial to Leeds’ season so far. The experienced ace will be hoping to guide his side to the Premier League now.

It appears that Phil Hay is not the only one who thinks Dallas has been Leeds’ player of the year. Some of the Leeds fans have taken to Twitter to echo his sentiments as well.

Dallas has 4 goals and an assist in the Championship so far and he has played multiple roles for his side.

The 29-year-old has played as the right back, the left back, a winger and a central midfielder when needed.

Here is what some of the Leeds fans had to say about him today.

Without a doubt Phil — Ian Carnegie 🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️ (@iancarnegieruns) July 9, 2020

You don’t stand alone either. — Ash (@ashlaurenn_) July 9, 2020

Yea 100% poty — Hepy (@HeptonThomas) July 9, 2020