Phil Hay confirms Leeds could move for Ryan Kent

Leeds United are likely to try and sign Ryan Kent from Liverpool this summer.
According to the reliable Phil Hay, Bielsa will look to bring in attacking reinforcements after Kemar Roofe’s departure. He claims that Bielsa has wanted the Liverpool player all along.
Kent has been linked with Rangers as well but nothing concrete has happened regarding his transfer so far.
It is believed that Liverpool are only willing to sell the player and it will be interesting to see if Leeds make an offer in the coming days.
Kent was on loan at Rangers last year and the Reds do not want to loan him out once again.
Leeds should have the money to buy the 22-year-old after Roofe’ sale.
The young Liverpool winger impressed in Scotland last year and he should prove to be a quality addition to Bielsa’s attack.
He will add pace, flair and creativity to the Leeds United side.
Kent will want to join a club where he can play regular first-team football and Leeds could provide him with that platform.
He might relish the chance to prove himself in the Championship.
Also, the Whites are one of the favourites to secure promotion next summer and therefore Kent might be able to realise his Premier League dream with them pretty soon.