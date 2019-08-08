Blog Columns Site News Paulo Dybala agrees terms with Tottenham

Tottenham are close to agreeing a deal for Paulo Dybala.

BBC Journalist David Ornstein has confirmed that the Londoners are hopeful of signing the Juventus forward.

The Independent reported earlier that the player has already agreed terms with the London club.

It will be interesting to see if Spurs can pull this off before the window shuts.

Dybala is a world class talent and he will make a big difference to Tottenham’s attack.

He can partner Harry Kane in attack or play in the wide areas. The 25-year-old’s versatility will be a bonus for Pochettino.

The Spurs boss will be looking to help him fulfill his potential over the next few seasons.

If Dybala manages to adapt to the English league, he could become one of Tottenham’s best players next season.

Spurs have already signed the likes of Jack Clarke and Tanguy Ndombele this summer. They are closing in on Giovani Lo Celso and Ryan Sessegnon as well.

The Londoners will be expected to challenge for the title if they can pull these off.

Here is what some of their fans had to say about Dybala’s potential arrival.

