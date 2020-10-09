Paul Pogba dreams of playing for Real Madrid

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has admitted that he dreams of playing for Real Madrid one day.

Most players are tempted to play for the Spanish giants and Pogba’s comments are hardly a surprise.





The Frenchman has been linked with a move to Santiago Bernabeu in the past as well.

Manchester United paid £89m for the 27-year-old midfielder back in 2016 but he has failed to live up to the expectations at Old Trafford so far.

Pogba is yet to display his world-class ability on a consistent basis and the fans will be hoping he can get back to his best this year.

Manchester United need players like him in top form in order to challenge for the top honours this season.

There is no doubt that he is one of the best midfielders in the world when he is on form and Pogba must look to justify Manchester United’s outlay before leaving the club.

The Frenchman’s contract expires in June but the Red Devils have the option to extend it for another year. It will be interesting to see if they can hold on to him next summer.

Speaking to Guardian, the midfielder said: “Many things have been said. Of course, every footballer would love to play for Real Madrid and would dream about that. It’s a dream of mine, so why not one day? But I’m at Manchester United and I love my club. I play for Manchester United, I want to perform well for them and do everything to get them back to where they deserve to be.”

Here is what the Manchester United fans had to say about his comments.

I want him to go for his career. We promised him ambition, we promised him Sancho, and we have not delivered. Go and be with Zidane King… — Deacon Blackfire (@RoyaleWitCheeez) October 8, 2020

Get rid asap walking around the pitch putting in no effort a player with all the talent in the world but has no fire in his belly like a Keane or robson — Niall Cody (@Niallcody81kk) October 8, 2020

Pogba will be the next Bale for Real Madrid

Come get him, we have Van De Beek 😏 pic.twitter.com/wWSyEeHRBW — United Hong Kong (@UnitedKris1) October 8, 2020

He isn’t exactly playing well for us so we may aswell let him go. — Jim🔴™️ (@Utd_Jim) October 8, 2020

He should be sold come January, Pogba, Maguire and Shaw need to be shown the exit door, they’re bring the team down with their abysmal performance, Bruno was top class before Pogba return from injury maybe Manchester united doesn’t need him,like they thought they do. — Daddy M&N (@odion4niaja) October 8, 2020