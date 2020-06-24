Paul Heckingbottom discloses what Arsene Wenger once told him about Leeds United

Paul Heckingbottom has told The Guardian what former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger once told him about Leeds United.

Heckingbottom was appointed the Leeds head coach in February 2018, but he was dismissed from his role at the West Yorkshire outfit in June 2018.





The Whites ended the 2017-18 campaign 13th in the Championship table.

The 42-year-old has spoken highly of Leeds, and he has shared what former Arsenal boss Wenger once told him about the Whites.

Heckingbottom told The Guardian about Leeds: “They are stronger mentally for the benefits of last season, in a fantastic position.

“I believe this break has does them good and allowed them to recuperate and it will play into their hands and they’ll go on and win promotion.

“I always remember at Arsenal, watching a Europa League game against Milan and chatting to Arsene Wenger afterwards. The first thing he said was: ‘Leeds, what a club, big club,’ and that’s the reputation it’s got all over.”

Winning promotion

Leeds have not featured in the Premier League since 2004, and until recently, they were also-rans in the Championship.

However, things have improved for the Whites under head coach Marcelo Bielsa, who was appointed as the club’s head coach in the summer of 2018.

The West Yorkshire club finished third in the Championship table last season and failed in the playoffs.

However, this time, Leeds could clinch automatic promotion to the Premier League at the end of the season.

Bielsa’s side are second in the Championship table at the moment with 71 points from 38 matches, level on points with leaders West Bromwich Albion and seven points clear of third-placed Fulham.

The Whites will return to action on Saturday afternoon when they take on Fulham at Elland Road in the Championship.