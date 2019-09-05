Paul Dummett wants to stay at Newcastle for the rest of his career

Newcastle defender Paul Dummett has revealed that playing for the club is his main priority now.
The 27-year-old defender ended his international career and he believes that it will help him concentrate on his club more.
Speaking to The Chronicle, he revealed that he wants to stay at Newcastle United for the rest of his career.
He said: “My main focus is to be fit playing for Newcastle and stay here for the rest of my career. It was a difficult decision because playing for your country is an honour. We will have to see what happens in the future, but with the age I’m at and the time of my career it made sense for the decision I’ve made. I want to be fit playing for Newcastle and doing well, that’s my main priority.”
The fans will certainly appreciate the commitment from Dummett. It will be interesting to see how he performs for Steve Bruce this season.
The Newcastle manager has signed two new full backs and Dummett will have to work hard to hold down a regular starting berth.
There is no doubt that he could be a solid squad option for Bruce with his experience and desire to perform for Newcastle.
Newcastle will need a deep squad in order to do well this season and players like Dummett could prove to be very useful. Furthermore, he is a versatile defender and that will be a bonus for Bruce during rotation and injuries.