Patrick Cutrone set for Wolves medical tomorrow

Wolves are set to complete the signing of Patrick Cutrone this summer.
According to Express and Star, the player is set to undergo his medical tomorrow and the fee has been agreed.
The Premier League side will pay £16million upfront, plus £4m in add-ons to AC Milan for the talented young striker.
Milan needed to raise some funds this summer and that has resulted in the sale of Cutrone.
The 21-year-old will be looking to continue his development at Wolves now. The Premier League club can provide him with the platform to develop as a player.
Nuno has done well with young attackers like Jota and he could be the man to unlock Cutrone’s potential.
Wolves needed to bring in a quality striker to share the goalscoring burden with Jimenez and the fans will be excited about the Italian’s arrival.
Cutrone is highly talented and he should be able to justify the outlay on him in future.
The 6ft striker managed to score 9 goals for Milan last year and he will be hoping to make his mark in England now.
He will need some time to adapt to English football but once he settles in, he should be able to make a big difference to Nuno’s attack.